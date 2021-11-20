Left Menu

Rugby-New Zealand clash an important step, says France's Dupont

It's an important step." New Zealand, who slumped to a 29-20 defeat against Ireland last weekend, have not lost against Les Bleus since 2009 and they have been unbeaten in France since 2000. Dupont is relishing the challenge as he faces his All Blacks counterpart Aaron Smith.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-11-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 02:28 IST
Rugby-New Zealand clash an important step, says France's Dupont
  • Country:
  • France

Saturday's clash against New Zealand is an important step in France's building process towards the 2023 World Cup, captain Antoine Dupont said on Friday. Since coach Fabien Galthie took over after the 2019 World Cup, Les Bleus have rediscovered their touch although they have yet to win any title.

France and New Zealand have not faced each other since June 2018, and most of Dupont's team mates have never played the All Blacks. "It's true that many of my team mates will discover the Blacks. I see this test as a great challenge, against a team that has been a reference for years," the scrumhalf told a news conference.

"We are in the process of building. It's an important step." New Zealand, who slumped to a 29-20 defeat against Ireland last weekend, have not lost against Les Bleus since 2009 and they have been unbeaten in France since 2000.

Dupont is relishing the challenge as he faces his All Blacks counterpart Aaron Smith. "Aaron Smith is still a reference in the scrum half position. He has more than 100 caps, he is a world champion, he has nothing left to prove," the 25-year-old said.

"It's always interesting, always fun to play against this kind of player."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion; Britain was unprepared for COVID-19, spending watchdog finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021