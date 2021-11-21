Rugby-Priestland kicks Wales to 29-28 victory over 14-man Australia

Wales' Rhys Priestland kicked a penalty after the hooter as the hosts poured more misery on Australia with a 29-28 victory at the Principality Stadium on Saturday following an early red card for visiting number eight Rob Valetini.

Valetini became the fifth player to see red against Wales in the last 12 months but could have few complaints after his dangerous tackle on lock Adam Beard after 14 minutes resulted in a clash of heads. Hooker Ryan Elias and centre Nick Tompkins scored tries for the home side, who failed to drive home their numerical advantage and were seconds away from losing before they were awarded an offside penalty in the last play of the game.

Australia, who have lost all three matches on their tour after defeats by Scotland and England, scored tries through wings Andrew Kellaway and Filipo Daugunu, plus scrumhalf Nic White but, having highlighted the need to improve their discipline in the week, let themselves down again. Fullback Kurtley Beale looked as though he had kicked the visitors to the win when he landed a 45-metre penalty in the last minute, but Wales went up the other end and bashed at the Australian line, eventually forcing the infringement.

Priestland, on for the battered Dan Biggar, showed few nerves as he booted the penalty between the posts to record a third win in a row for Wales over Australia. It would have been a remarkable victory for the tourists had they been able to hold on. They were down to 13 men for 10 minutes in the first half when Beale was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on.

They can at least take heart from the fight they showed having trailed 23-13 with under 20 minutes to go, having taken advantage of a yellow card for Wales prop Gareth Thomas that levelled the numbers. After White scored a try, Daugunu added another as the home side wilted in the face of their attack.

James O’Connor struck the post with his conversion for the latter score, which would have made a difference in the end, but the exhausted Australians could not hold out and ended the year with a third straight loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)