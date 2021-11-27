Left Menu

Wriddhiman Saha out with stiff neck issue, Srikar Bharat keeps wickets

Veteran India wicket-keeper and teams oldest player Wriddhiman Saha didnt take the field at the start of day three in the first Test against New Zealand due to a stiff neck.

Wriddhiman Saha out with stiff neck issue, Srikar Bharat keeps wickets
Veteran India wicket-keeper and team's oldest player Wriddhiman Saha didn't take the field at the start of day three in the first Test against New Zealand due to a stiff neck.

''Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence,'' BCCI said in a media statement.

Saha, 37, has endured either freak-on-field injuries or fitness concerns over the years. Playing in place of the rested Rishabh Pant, Saha scored only 1 in the India innings and has not been in the best of form for quite some time now.

Srikar Bharat took the field in Saha's absence.

