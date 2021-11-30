Soccer-Japan to face Uzbekistan in tune up for World Cup qualifiers
Japan will face the Central Asian side at Saitama Stadium on Jan. 21 before hosting China on Jan. 27 and Saudi Arabia five days later. Hajime Moriyasu's side are second in Group B of Asia's preliminaries for the 2022 World Cup as the country looks to qualify for a seventh consecutive finals.
Uzbekistan missed out on the final phase of the continent's World Cup qualifiers and are preparing for June's preliminaries for the Asian Cup finals, which will be held in China in 2023.
