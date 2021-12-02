Left Menu

Cricket-Carey confirmed as Australia wicketkeeper for first two Ashes tests

The 30-year-old will make his test debut at the Ashes opener in Brisbane, having represented Australia in 45 one-day internationals and 38 T20 matches. "Alex has been a regular member of the national side in white ball cricket, particularly in the one-day game," selectors chairman George Bailey said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-12-2021 06:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 06:27 IST
Alex Carey will be Australia's wicketkeeper for the first two Ashes tests, replacing former captain Tim Paine who has taken a mental health break after a 'sexting' scandal. The 30-year-old will make his test debut at the Ashes opener in Brisbane, having represented Australia in 45 one-day internationals and 38 T20 matches.

"Alex has been a regular member of the national side in white ball cricket, particularly in the one-day game," selectors chairman George Bailey said in a statement on Thursday. "He is an excellent cricketer and a fine individual who will bring many great strengths into the team.

"He will be a very deserved holder of baggy green cap number 461." Carey was preferred to uncapped wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who returned to his home Western Australia state this week and is instead set to play for Australia 'A' against the England Lions team.

"I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity. It's an exciting build-up for what is a huge series ahead," Carey said. "My focus is on preparing and playing my part in helping Australia secure the Ashes."

Carey's selection in Australia's 15-man Ashes squad follows Paine's decision to withdraw from cricket for wellbeing reasons. Paine stepped down from the captaincy amid revelations he had been investigated for sending sexually explicit messages to a former Cricket Tasmania staffer four years ago.

