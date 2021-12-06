Alpine skiing-Goggia wins super-G to complete Lake Louise World Cup hat-trick
Italy's Sofia Goggia won the opening Alpine World Cup women's super-G on Sunday to complete a Lake Louise hat-trick, becoming the first woman since Lindsey Vonn in 2015 to sweep all three races at the Canadian resort.
Goggia, who scored dominating downhill wins on Friday and Saturday, had a much tighter result in the super-G, clocking one minute 18.28 seconds down a sun-kissed layout and crossing just 0.11 ahead of Swiss world champion Lara Gut-Behrami. Austria's Mirjam Puchner, third in the opening downhill, again completed the podium ahead of team mate Tamara Tippler.
American double Olympic gold medallist and three-times overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin bounced back from disappointing 26th and 38th place results in the downhill to finish sixth.
