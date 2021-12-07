Soccer-Rangers fans can now attend Lyon game after travel ban lifted

Rangers have been put in an "impossible situation" after a U-turn by French authorities on allowing their fans to attend Thursday's Europa League game at Olympique Lyonnais because many supporters had cancelled flights, the Scottish club said.

Around 2,200 tickets were allocated to Rangers fans for the match but the French Minister of the Interior had initially barred them from travelling, citing stretched police resources during a 'festival of light' in Lyon. However, Rangers said the latest decision on Tuesday meant their fans could now attend the game at the Groupama Stadium.

"We welcome the updated position ... nevertheless, we understand that the situation continues to cause uncertainty and frustration with many supporters having cancelled their flights and/or accommodation," Rangers said in a statement. "We are currently liaising with Lyon regarding ticket distribution arrangements for those supporters who manage to make alternative travel arrangements to the match."

Rangers fans have been barred from travelling to European games in the past due to instances of discriminatory chanting. The Scottish champions have already secured a spot in the Europa League knockout stages along with Group A leaders Lyon.

