Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers fans can now attend Lyon game after travel ban lifted

Rangers have been put in an "impossible situation" after a U-turn by French authorities on allowing their fans to attend Thursday's Europa League game at Olympique Lyonnais because many supporters had cancelled flights, the Scottish club said. Around 2,200 tickets were allocated to Rangers fans for the match but the French Minister of the Interior had initially barred them from travelling, citing stretched police resources during a 'festival of light' in Lyon.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 23:06 IST
Soccer-Rangers fans can now attend Lyon game after travel ban lifted

Rangers have been put in an "impossible situation" after a U-turn by French authorities on allowing their fans to attend Thursday's Europa League game at Olympique Lyonnais because many supporters had cancelled flights, the Scottish club said.

Around 2,200 tickets were allocated to Rangers fans for the match but the French Minister of the Interior had initially barred them from travelling, citing stretched police resources during a 'festival of light' in Lyon. However, Rangers said the latest decision on Tuesday meant their fans could now attend the game at the Groupama Stadium.

"We welcome the updated position ... nevertheless, we understand that the situation continues to cause uncertainty and frustration with many supporters having cancelled their flights and/or accommodation," Rangers said in a statement. "We are currently liaising with Lyon regarding ticket distribution arrangements for those supporters who manage to make alternative travel arrangements to the match."

Rangers fans have been barred from travelling to European games in the past due to instances of discriminatory chanting. The Scottish champions have already secured a spot in the Europa League knockout stages along with Group A leaders Lyon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021