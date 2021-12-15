Left Menu

Indian team wins Asia and Middle East Bridge Championship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:12 IST
Indian team wins Asia and Middle East Bridge Championship
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian team of Sumit Mukherjee, Jaggy Shivdasani, Keyzad Ankelsaria, Sundeep Thakral, Rajeswar Tewari and Debabrata Majumder defeated the UAE side to win Asia and Middle East Bridge Championship title.

In the summit clash at Noida on Tuesday, India scored 99 International Match Points (IMPs) while UAE could earn only 42 IMPs.

Both the finalists qualified for the upcoming World Bridge Championship to be held in Italy from March 27-April 10 next year.

In the World Championships, India will be represented by the same team, Indian coach-cum-non playing captain Debasish Ray said.

Earlier in the semi-final, India had drubbed Jordan in a one-sided contest, while UAE outplayed Pakistan. Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia could not reach the knock-out stage of the six-nation tournament and finished fifth and sixth respectively.

The Indian team topped the league table, followed by UAE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021