Indian team wins Asia and Middle East Bridge Championship

The Indian team of Sumit Mukherjee, Jaggy Shivdasani, Keyzad Ankelsaria, Sundeep Thakral, Rajeswar Tewari and Debabrata Majumder defeated the UAE side to win Asia and Middle East Bridge Championship title.

In the summit clash at Noida on Tuesday, India scored 99 International Match Points (IMPs) while UAE could earn only 42 IMPs.

Both the finalists qualified for the upcoming World Bridge Championship to be held in Italy from March 27-April 10 next year.

In the World Championships, India will be represented by the same team, Indian coach-cum-non playing captain Debasish Ray said.

Earlier in the semi-final, India had drubbed Jordan in a one-sided contest, while UAE outplayed Pakistan. Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia could not reach the knock-out stage of the six-nation tournament and finished fifth and sixth respectively.

The Indian team topped the league table, followed by UAE.

