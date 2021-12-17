Tennis-Del Potro eyeing February comeback at Argentina Open
Juan Martin Del Potro said he hopes to return to the ATP Tour in February at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires after being sidelined for over two years with knee injuries. It would be very special to come back in Buenos Aires and then play in Rio," Del Potro, 33, wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CXjSVqCLK2f.
Juan Martin Del Potro said he hopes to return to the ATP Tour in February at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires after being sidelined for over two years with knee injuries. The 2009 U.S. Open champion last competed in mid-2019 and has undergone four knee operations, the most recent of which was in March.
"I've been training really hard, some days are better than others but always with the hope of coming back to compete early next year. It would be very special to come back in Buenos Aires and then play in Rio," Del Potro, 33, wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CXjSVqCLK2f.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ATP Tour
- U.S. Open
- Juan Martin
- Buenos Aires
ALSO READ
Hrithik Roshan makes funny facial expressions in his latest Instagram picture
Irish watchdog completes Instagram investigation over children's data
Instagram launches tool urging teens to take a break
Instagram will be bringing parental control features next year
Instagram head calls for an industry body to help keep kids safe online