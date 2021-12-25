Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh crowned 11th Hockey India junior national championship winners

Raman pulled one goal back for Chandigarh in the 51st minute, but Uttar Pradesh held on to the lead to be crowned champions of the tournament.In the 3rd4th place playoff match, Odisha edged out Haryana 3-2 in a closely contested affair to clinch the third place in the competition.

PTI | Kovilpatti | Updated: 25-12-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 21:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh crowned 11th Hockey India junior national championship winners
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh were crowned the winners of the 11th Junior National Men's Hockey Championship following a 3-1 victory over Chandigarh in the final here on Saturday.

UP thus maintained their 100 percent record in the tournament.

Tournament top-scorer Sharda Nand Tiwari opened the scoring for Uttar Pradesh in the 15th minute with a trademark penalty corner, before Arun Sahani (16', 34') stretched the lead further with a brace. Raman pulled one goal back for Chandigarh in the 51st minute, but Uttar Pradesh held on to the lead to be crowned champions of the tournament.

In the 3rd/4th place playoff match, Odisha edged out Haryana 3-2 in a closely contested affair to clinch the third place in the competition. Odisha took the lead in the match through Deepak Minz (27'), only to be pegged back by two goals from Rohit (34') and Deepak (36'), who put Haryana in the lead in the third quarter.

Odisha answered back with a brace of their own at the start of the fourth quarter, scored by Sushant Toppo (47') and Sudeep Chirmako (49').

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021