Sports News Roundup: DeMar DeRozan lifts Bulls at buzzer again; Humbert stuns Medvedev at ATP Cup, De Minaur beats Berrettini and more

NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan lifts Bulls at buzzer again

DeMar DeRozan knocked down a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the second time in as many nights to cap the Chicago Bulls' come-from-behind, 120-119 defeat of the host Washington Wizards on Saturday. Coby White triggered a sideline inbounds pass to DeRozan with 3.3 seconds remaining. After getting the defender to leave his feet with a pump fake in the corner, DeRozan fired a double-clutching 3-pointer that went in.

Olympics-U.S. sends veteran lineup to retain women's ice hockey gold

Led by Hilary Knight, the United States will send a veteran lineup to the Beijing Winter Games in a bid to retain the women's ice hockey gold medal, with 15 of the 23 players named on Saturday having Olympic experience. Knight becomes just the fourth women's player to represent the United States at four Olympics, while Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein have all now made three teams.

Tennis-Humbert stuns Medvedev at ATP Cup, De Minaur beats Berrettini

Russian Daniil Medvedev's 2022 season opened with a stunning defeat at the hands of Frenchman Ugo Humbert at the ATP Cup on Sunday, while Italy's Matteo Berrettini suffered a straight-sets loss to Australian Alex de Minaur. World number two Medvedev had been expected to seal the Group B tie for Russia after Roman Safiullin beat Arthur Rinderknech in the opening singles, but Humbert's 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(2) victory kept France alive at 1-1 going into the doubles.

Freestyle skiing-China's Gu claims second straight halfpipe gold in Calgary

China's Eileen Gu recovered from a disappointing first run to claim her second victory in three days in the halfpipe competition at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Calgary, Canada. Gu recorded 92.80 points to beat local favourite Rachael Karker (89.40) and American Hanna Faulhaber (88.60) on Saturday to secure her third win in three halfpipe competitions so far this season.

Soccer-Chelsea can compete with City's 'winning machine', says Tuchel

Chelsea have to be realistic about catching up with Premier League leaders Manchester City this season, manager Thomas Tuchel said, adding that the club's personnel issues have contributed to their dip in form. City are 11 points clear of Chelsea after winning their last 11 league games in a row and are aiming to win their fourth title under manager Pep Guardiola.

NHL roundup: Blues topple Wild in frigid Winter Classic

Jordan Kyrou collected two goals and two assists in the second period alone to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at the Winter Classic before 38,619 at Target Field in frigid Minneapolis. Kyrou is the first player in league history to record four points in an outdoor game. Ivan Barbashev collected one goal and one assist, while David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko and Torey Krug also scored for the Blues, who are on a 7-1-1 roll.

Ski Jumping-Kobayashi leads World Cup standings after second Four Hills win

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi claimed his second successive victory in the Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany with a narrow win over local favourite Markus Eisenbichler. Kobayashi, who won the first leg in Oberstdorf earlier this week, pulled off jumps of 143m and 135.5m on Saturday to score 291.2 points, only 0.2 ahead of Eisenbichler. Slovenia's Lovro Kos finished third with 286 points.

Rugby-League convert Ferguson arrested on drugs charges in Japan

Blake Ferguson, a former Australian rugby league international who recently switched codes, has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of drug offences, his club NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu has said. The hulking 31-year-old winger played for more than a decade in Australia's elite National Rugby League (NRL) and represented his country seven times.

Soccer-PSG's Messi and three others test positive for COVID-19

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday. Argentina international Messi joined PSG from boyhood club Barcelona in August and the 34-year-old has scored six goals in 16 games in all competitions for the Parisian side.

Cricket-England head coach Silverwood tests positive for COVID-19

England head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for COVID-19 while isolating in Melbourne, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday. Silverwood was already due to miss the fourth Ashes test beginning in Sydney on Wednesday, having entered isolation last Thursday after a family member tested positive for the virus.

