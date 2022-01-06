Sports News Roundup: Nets win in Kyrie Irving's season debut; Man Utd names insider Richard Arnold as CEO and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic in limbo in hotel for detained asylum seekers as lawyers fight Australia ban

Novak Djokovic faced at least 72 hours holed up in a Melbourne hotel for immigration detainees after he was denied entry into Australia on Thursday amid a political firestorm over his medical exemption https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/djokovic-will-defend-australian-open-title-after-exemption-vaccination-2022-01-04 from COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The tennis star, who is chasing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, remained in the country after his lawyers launched an appeal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/hearing-gives-djokovic-least-another-72-hours-melbourne-2022-01-06 seeking to overturn the federal government decision. A court agreed not to deport him before a full hearing scheduled for Monday.

NBA roundup: Nets win in Kyrie Irving's season debut

Kyrie Irving scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Brooklyn Nets made his season debut a successful one by overcoming a 19-point deficit for a 129-121 victory over the host Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Irving returned as a part-time player due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19 and the vaccine mandate in New York City, which prevents him from playing in home games. He was dominant in the fourth quarter as the Nets snapped a season-high three-game losing streak.

Rallying-Lategan wins fifth stage as Loeb trims Al Attiyah's Dakar lead

South African Henk Lategan won the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, despite his driver's door flapping open, as Sebastien Loeb trimmed Nasser Al Attiyah's overall lead to 35 minutes. Frenchman Loeb, a nine times world rally champion, was second fastest over the 611km loop near Riyadh to claw back nearly three minutes from his Qatari rival.

Man Utd names insider Richard Arnold as CEO

Manchester United on Thursday promoted insider Richard Arnold to the role of chief executive officer, effectively replacing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as the soccer club's boss. The elevation will make Arnold arguably one of the most powerful figures in European football. He will have his hands full at a time when the American Glazer family's leadership of the club is subject to close scrutiny and fans are hoping for it to return to the very top ranks.

Antonio Brown blames Bucs, claims ankle, Bruce Arians caused in-game exit

Antonio Brown emerged late Wednesday claiming his badly injured ankle, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "cover-up" of his status, caused his in-game exit from the sideline at MetLife Stadium. Brown, spotted earlier this week courtside at the Brooklyn Nets game, issued a statement through his attorney on the same day the Buccaneers included him on the team's injury report for Week 18.

Tennis-Djokovic a victim of politics, kept in captivity in Australia, say family

Novak Djokovic's family said he was the victim of a "political agenda" in Australia as they rallied around the world number one who was denied entry into the country on Thursday for his Australian Open title defence. The 34-year-old Djokovic was granted a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements to compete in the year's first major, but after a public outcry he was detained https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/exclusive-novak-djokovic-denied-entry-australia-seeking-injunction-stop-2022-01-05 by officials at the border on Thursday.

New York Times to buy sports site the Athletic in $550 million deal - The Information

The New York Times Co has agreed to buy subscription-based sports site the Athletic in a deal valued at around $550 million, the Information reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the situation. The Athletic brought in $47 million in revenue in 2020 but was forced to cut staff and pay during the early months of the pandemic when most live sporting events were suspended, the report said.

Tennis-Medvedev fires champions Russia into ATP Cup semi-finals

World number two Daniil Medvedev beat Italian Matteo Berrettini in the singles and then returned to the court to clinch the deciding doubles and fire defending champions Russia into the ATP Cup semi-finals on Thursday. Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime won their respective singles matches in the evening session to power Canada past Germany in Group C into the semi-finals and a Saturday meeting against the Russians.

Cricket-Khawaja century keeps Australia on top in fourth test

Usman Khawaja celebrated his recall to the test arena after two years in the wilderness with a stylish 137 to drive Australia to a declaration on 416 for eight shortly before the close of play on the second day of the fourth Ashes test on Thursday. Seamer Stuart Broad took 5-101 in England's cause and openers Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed, both two not out, survived five torrid overs before stumps to give the tourists a small morale boost after another day of Australian dominance.

Soccer-Guardiola to sit out FA Cup match after positive COVID test

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round match away to fourth-tier Swindon Town after testing positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Thursday. City said that Guardiola returned a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo.

