Left Menu

Soccer-Late Puertas goal gives Granada draw against Barcelona

Striker Luuk de Jong's second-half header, following a perfect cross from Dani Alves, gave Barca the lead but Puertas pulled the home side level with his 89th-minute goal. The Catalan giants were reduced to 10 players when Gavi was sent off in the 79th minute for fouling Alex Collado.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 01:13 IST
Soccer-Late Puertas goal gives Granada draw against Barcelona

A stunning late goal by Antonio Puertas gave Granada a shock 1-1 draw against Barcelona in LaLiga on Saturday. Striker Luuk de Jong's second-half header, following a perfect cross from Dani Alves, gave Barca the lead but Puertas pulled the home side level with his 89th-minute goal.

The Catalan giants were reduced to 10 players when Gavi was sent off in the 79th minute for fouling Alex Collado. Barcelona are sixth in the standings with 32 points from 20 games, 14 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Granada, who are unbeaten in LaLiga since late November, are 12th with 24 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
2
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022