Soccer-Burnley striker Wood set for Newcastle medical-Sky Sports

Burnley striker Chris Wood is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle United later on Wednesday, Sky Sports reported. Newcastle would pay a reported 25 million pounds ($34 million) for the New Zealand international, who is set to follow Kieran Trippier to the club after the England full back arrived from Atletico Madrid last week. Newcastle are in need of attacking reinforcements with striker Callum Wilson out for eight weeks due to a calf injury.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 08:53 IST
Burnley striker Chris Wood is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle United later on Wednesday, Sky Sports reported. Newcastle would pay a reported 25 million pounds ($34 million) for the New Zealand international, who is set to follow Kieran Trippier to the club after the England full back arrived from Atletico Madrid last week.

Newcastle are in need of attacking reinforcements with striker Callum Wilson out for eight weeks due to a calf injury. Wood has scored three goals in 21 matches for Burnley in all competitions this season. The 30-year-old has played at a number of English clubs including Leeds United, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle, who were taken over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in October, are expected to further bolster their squad during in the January window in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Eddie Howe's team are currently second from bottom with 11 points from 19 games. Watford, who occupy 17th spot just above the relegation zone, are on 13 points after 18 games.

Burnley are also on 11 points but have played two games fewer than Newcastle. ($1 = 0.7335 pounds)

