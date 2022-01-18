Left Menu

Tennis-Norway's Ruud pulls out of Australian Open with ankle injury

World number eight Casper Ruud withdrew from the Australian Open on Tuesday, just hours before his first match at the year's opening Grand Slam, after sustaining an ankle injury in practice. "I tried everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately I've decided that I'm not 100% and I will not be able to play like I have to, to compete at this level.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 10:45 IST
Tennis-Norway's Ruud pulls out of Australian Open with ankle injury
Casper Ruud Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

World number eight Casper Ruud withdrew from the Australian Open on Tuesday, just hours before his first match at the year's opening Grand Slam, after sustaining an ankle injury in practice. 'Lucky loser' Roman Safiullin replaced the Norwegian in the draw and will take on Slovak Alex Molcan later on Tuesday.

"Two days ago in practice, I rolled or twisted my ankle," said Ruud. "I tried everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately I've decided that I'm not 100% and I will not be able to play like I have to, to compete at this level. "I tried to play a little bit yesterday and today to see how it feels. Unfortunately, there were no improvements today ... The plan is obviously to rest."

Ruud reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year before retiring with an abdominal injury against Andrey Rublev. The 23-year-old's absence will open up his quarter of the draw, with 11th seed Jannik Sinner of Italy favorite to reach the quarter-finals while Andy Murray, Nikoloz Basilashvili, and Alex De Minaur will also see an opportunity to go deeper.

Ruud's withdrawal means the men's draw lost two of the top eight seeds before they played a match, with world number one Novak Djokovic deported from Australia after losing a court case to have his visa cancellation overturned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022