Soccer-Marseille sign defender Kolasinac from Arsenal

Olympique de Marseille have signed defender Sead Kolasinac from Premier League club Arsenal on a one-and-a-half-year deal, the Ligue 1 side said on Tuesday. Kolasinac made 118 appearances for Arsenal since joining in 2017 on a free transfer, but has fallen out of favour under manager Mikel Arteta, playing five times in all competitions this season.

Kolasinac has represented Bosnia on 42 occasions. The 28-year-old spent the 2020-21 season on loan at German club Schalke 04.

