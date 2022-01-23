Left Menu

Australian Open: Sania Mirza, Rajeev Ram cruise into mix doubles quarter-finals

Mix doubles team of India's Sania Mirza and USA's Rajeev Ram cruised into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-01-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 11:25 IST
Australian Open: Sania Mirza, Rajeev Ram cruise into mix doubles quarter-finals
Sania Mirza . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Mix doubles team of India's Sania Mirza and USA's Rajeev Ram cruised into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday. Playing at Court 3, the Indo-American pair defeated the duo of Matwe Middelkoopa from the Netherlands and Australian Ellen Perez in the second round. It took Mirza and Ram one hour and 27 minutes to defeat the Dutch-Aussie pair by 7-6(4), 6-4.

The wild-card duo who had defeated the third-seeds Robert Farah-Nicole Melichar in the previous round started the match at a good pace against Mirza and Ram. But Indo-American pair gained the upper hand after taking the first set in a critical tie-breaker. With momentum on their side, Mirza and Ram upped their ante and cruised to a straight-set win after they broke their opponents early in second.

The unseeded Sania Mirza - Rajeev Ram, both former Grand Slam champions, won the first-round match 6-3, 7-6(3). Both Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna were ousted from the women's and men's doubles, respectively, in the opening round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022