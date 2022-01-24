Soccer-Tunisia upset Nigeria to book Cup of Nations last-eight place

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 02:41 IST
Captain Youssef Msakni scored with a long-range shot to hand COVID-hit Tunisia an improbable 1-0 win over 10-man Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. He powered home a low shot from outside the penalty area two minutes into the second half to bundle Nigeria out of the tournament.

Nigeria had been the only side to win all three of their games in the group phase and were overwhelming favourites as Tunisia battled without seven players, who were isolating because of COVID-19. But Tunisia, who also had to do without coach Mondher Kebaier because of COVID-19, advanced to meet Burkina Faso in next Saturday’s quarter-final in Garoua. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

