CM inaugurates Nagaland Olympic Association office complex

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday inaugurated a six-storey office complex of the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) adjacent to the State Indoor Stadium here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rio, who is also the president of NOA, termed it as a historic occasion.

Nagaland still is a disturbed state where there is no industry and multinational companies, making it a consumer society and not a producing one, the chief minister said.

Despite being a resource crunch state, the administration has managed to take up some sporting infrastructure as the Centre does not provide much support towards sports activities, said Rio.

The six-storey building will host the 22 sports associations affiliated with the NOA. Besides, there will be a conference room, a library and a gym. The government cannot afford to spend much on sports but “we are investing because we have hope in our youth”, Rio said.

After Dr T Ao, the captain of Indian football team in the 1948 London Olympics, Nagaland took more than 50 years to produce another Olympian, Chekrovolu Swuro, said Rio.

Swuro, an archer, represented India in the 2012 London Olympics.

The creation of sporting infrastructure should be a motivation to the youth and sportspersons of the state, the CM said He also appealed to the 22 sports associations affiliated with the NOA to take up the challenge and produce quality sportspersons in the state.

