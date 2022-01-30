Soccer-UK police arrest man, hours after Manchester Utd suspend Greenwood
British police said on Sunday they had arrested a man on suspicion of rape and assault, hours after Manchester United suspended footballer Mason Greenwood following online accusations that the 20-year-old had assaulted a woman. Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that a man was arrested after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.
British police said on Sunday they had arrested a man on suspicion of rape and assault, hours after Manchester United suspended footballer Mason Greenwood following online accusations that the 20-year-old had assaulted a woman.
Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that a man was arrested after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. "An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault," the police said.
The man, who was not named but was described as in his 20s, was being held in custody for questioning, the police added. The allegations against Greenwood, including video, photographs and a voice note, were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and later deleted.
"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," United said in a statement to Reuters. The club earlier said that they "do not condone violence of any kind".
Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season. He began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
England opens COVID booster jab programme to 16- and 17-year olds
England's Wood grabs 5-32 but Australia extends lead to 256
Wood's maiden Ashes five-fer keeps England's hope alive in fifth Test (Dinner, Day 3 )
Ashes: Burns departs, England need 203 runs to win fifth Test (Tea, Day 3)
Cricket-Wood takes six, England chase 271 for victory in Hobart