Sports News Roundup: Suns rally past Spurs for 10th straight win; Kyrgios lashes out at media, doubles rival over crowd issues and more

Tennis-Kyrgios lashes out at media, doubles rival over crowd issues

Nick Kyrgios has lashed out at the media and doubles rival Max Purcell as he denied claims he had disrespected world number one Ash Barty following her Australian Open win. Kyrgios and fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis won the men's doubles title on a packed Rod Laver Arena on Saturday after Barty's victory over Danielle Collins had given the country its first singles champion in 44 years.

NBA roundup: Suns rally past Spurs for 10th straight win

Devin Booker had a 28-point effort that included decisive, back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes as the Phoenix Suns came from behind to beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 115-110 Sunday to win their 10th straight game. The Suns trailed by 12 points heading into the fourth quarter but rallied to take the lead. San Antonio, playing without three of its usual starters, fought back and had a 108-106 advantage before Booker hit his two tough baskets from beyond the arc to put Phoenix in front for good.

NHL roundup: K'Andre Miller's late goal lifts Rangers over Kraken

Defenseman K'Andre Miller scored the tiebreaking goal with 34 seconds remaining Sunday afternoon as the New York Rangers survived blowing a late lead and eked out a 3-2 victory over the visiting Seattle Kraken. Miller had been stopped on a breakaway with 6:15 remaining, but then ended a 27-game goal drought by scoring for the first time since Nov. 21.

Lawmakers urge U.S. Olympic officials to defend outspoken athletes at Beijing Games

Lawmakers on Monday urged U.S. Olympic officials to prepare to defend American athletes from possible Chinese government retaliation should they choose to speak out about China's rights abuses during next month's Beijing Winter Olympics. A Chinese official told reporters in January that any behavior against the Olympic spirit, and "especially against Chinese laws and regulations" would be subject to punishment.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Canadian teen Gill to replace injured Livingston in Beijing

Liam Gill was prepared to watch the Beijing Olympics from afar but will now attend as a competitor as Canada Snowboard said on Monday he will fill a quota spot in the men's halfpipe following an injury to compatriot Derek Livingston. The 18-year-old Gill, who got the news only days before the team departed for Beijing, will be the second-youngest member of the Canadian snowboarding contingent competing at the Feb. 4-20 Olympics.

Tennis-Nadal triumph slams door on young pretenders again

Not only did Rafa Nadal's staggering comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final earn him a men's record 21st Grand Slam title it also showed once again the folly of assuming a new order is seizing power in men's tennis. When Medvedev ambushed Novak Djokovic's hopes of reaching 21 and a first men's calendar-year Slam since 1969 in last year's U.S. Open final, it felt like a seismic shift with the Russian leading a takeover at the top.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Austrian Gasser gears up for more relaxed Games

Having won an Olympic gold medal in Pyeongchang four years ago, Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser is looking forward to a more enjoyable experience at the Beijing Games. The 30-year-old, who took gold in the Big Air competition in 2018, is heading for her third straight Olympics in a relaxed frame of mind.

Tennis-Euphoric Spain celebrates Nadal's record triumph

Spain united on Monday in celebration of Rafa Nadal's epic comeback to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final and secure a record 21st Grand Slam title. The 35-year-old Spaniard achieved the feat on Sunday, months after fearing his glittering career might be over due to a succession of injury problems.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Haitian on snow is more than Cool Runnings sequel

When the Alpine skiing events start at the Beijing Olympics, Haiti will be presenting their own version of "Cool Runnings" - the film that shot the Jamaican bobsleigh team to fame in the 1990s - but with fresh ambition. Haiti's Richardson Vion finished 35th in the men's giant slalom at the world championships and further decent results are about to make him the first Caribbean Olympic skier, a fairytale conclusion to a story that started in 2010.

Olympics-COVID cases mount as athletes, personnel arrive in Beijing

During the past four days China has detected 119 COVID-19 cases among athletes and personnel involved in the Beijing Winter Olympics, with authorities imposing a "closed loop" bubble to keep participants, staff and media separated from the public. The tally from the weekend showed 37 new cases on Sunday, and 34 on Saturday, with most testing positive after arrival at the airport, Games organisers said on Monday.

