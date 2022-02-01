Left Menu

Wales midfielder Ramsey joins Rangers on loan from Juventus

PTI | Cardiff | Updated: 01-02-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 09:45 IST
Aaron Ramsey Image Credit: Flickr
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey left Juventus on loan to join Scottish champion Rangers on transfer deadline day.

The 31-year-old Ramsey has another year left on his contract in Turin but a title win for Rangers would likely pave the way for direct entry to the Champions League group stages and raise the possibility of a more permanent transfer.

"I had a number of offers on the table but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week,'' Ramsey said on Monday.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who also played for Arsenal like Ramsey, said he was delighted to secure a player of his "quality, experience and leadership.'' Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019 on a free transfer when his Arsenal contract expired. Ramsey has made only five appearances for Juventus this season, the last in the Champions League in October. But his goals in World Cup qualifying in October and November helped Wales make the playoffs in March to try to qualify for Qatar.

