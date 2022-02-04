Left Menu

Motor racing-Haas unveil 2022 F1 challenger

The car has been designed to Formula One's radically new rules, with revised aerodynamics aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing and 18-inch wheels. It will be raced by Mick Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael, and Russian Nikita Mazepin, whose father owns the team's title sponsor Uralkali, and will sport the same Russian-themed livery as last year.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:08 IST
Motor racing-Haas unveil 2022 F1 challenger
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

U.S.-owned Haas on Friday became the first team to take the wraps off their 2022 Formula One car when they unveiled a digital rendering of their VF22 challenger, which they hope will lift them off the back of the grid. The car has been designed to Formula One's radically new rules, with revised aerodynamics aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing and 18-inch wheels.

It will be raced by Mick Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael, and Russian Nikita Mazepin, whose father owns the team's title sponsor Uralkali, and will sport the same Russian-themed livery as last year. The pair will both be going into their second Formula One seasons.

Haas, who source their power units and other permitted parts from Ferrari, finished last in the overall standings in 2021 and were the only team to not score a point. They have pinned their hopes of moving back up the grid on this season's rule change, having foregone development of the 2021 car to focus on this year's challenger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022