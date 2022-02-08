Left Menu

Cricket-Individuals were not key to Langer decision, says selector Bailey

Selection panel chief George Bailey has denied Justin Langer's claims that a lack of backing from senior players and support staff was responsible for the former opening batsman's departure as Australia coach. Langer quit the post on Saturday despite leading Australia to victory at the Twenty20 World Cup before handing England a 4-0 defeat in the Ashes when he was only offered a six-month contract extension until October's Twenty20 World Cup finals.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 12:39 IST
Cricket-Individuals were not key to Langer decision, says selector Bailey

Selection panel chief George Bailey has denied Justin Langer's claims that a lack of backing from senior players and support staff was responsible for the former opening batsman's departure as Australia coach.

Langer quit the post on Saturday despite leading Australia to victory at the Twenty20 World Cup before handing England a 4-0 defeat in the Ashes when he was only offered a six-month contract extension until October's Twenty20 World Cup finals. "I feel for him," Bailey told reporters on Tuesday. "Absolutely no one deserves to have the saga that has been played out as publicly as it has been.

"Clearly he didn't get the length of contract extension offer that he was after so it hasn't been ideal, but I don't subscribe to the fact that it was individuals that were key to making the decision." Speculation over Langer's position at the helm of the team had been growing for months amid reports of player discontent over his coaching style.

He claimed in his resignation letter to Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley "several senior players and a couple of support staff don't support me moving forward". Langer was appointed in 2018 in the aftermath of a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa and Bailey praised the work he had done to regain public support across all formats of the game.

Test batsman Usman Khawaja said test captain Pat Cummins and one-day skipper Aaron Finch should come out to clear the air. "There’s obviously a lot of ex-players talking about the playing group," Khawaja told reporters.

"I think at some stage, one of the captains, Finchy or Patty, will probably have to stand up and answer some questions just to get rid of all the speculation that’s going around and to just put an end to it all." Khawaja sympathised with Langer calling him a "legend of a bloke".

"He brought humility back to the Australian team ... I know what we played like before he was coach and I know what we played like when he was coach," added Khawaja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022