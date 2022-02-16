Left Menu

Norwegian men, German women win Olympic gold in team sprint

Bjorn Lind won both sprint races at the 2006 Turin Games but failed to repeat four years later in Vancouver.Klaebo and Valnes won Wednesdays race in 19 minutes, 22.99 seconds.Joni Maki of Finland stayed ahead of Russian skier Alexander Terentev to take silver, 2.46 seconds behind the Norwegians.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo completed a second straight cross-country sprint double Wednesday by teaming with Erik Valnes to give Norway the Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Games.

Klaebo is the first man to win both the team and individual sprint at two straight Olympics. Bjorn Lind won both sprint races at the 2006 Turin Games but failed to repeat four years later in Vancouver.

Klaebo and Valnes won Wednesday's race in 19 minutes, 22.99 seconds.

Joni Maki of Finland stayed ahead of Russian skier Alexander Terentev to take silver, 2.46 seconds behind the Norwegians. The Russians earned bronze, 4.29 seconds behind.

Maki teamed with Iivo Niskanen, who won gold in the 15-kilometer classic race. Terentev's teammate was Alexander Bolshunov, who won gold in the skiathlon.

The three broke away from a group of eight on the final lap. Sweden finished fourth.

In the women's race, Victoria Carl outpaced Swedish sprint champion Jonna Sundling to the finish line to give Germany the gold medal.

Carl and teammate Katharina Henning won in 22:09.85. Sundling and Maja Dhalqvist ended up second, only .17 seconds behind.

The Russian team of Natalia Nepryaeva and Yulia Stupak took bronze, .71 seconds behind.

Finland finished fourth, just ahead of the defending champion the United States.

