Elche fights back for 2-1 win over Rayo in Spanish league

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 19-02-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 09:33 IST
Elche scored two late goals to fight back for a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano at home in the Spanish league.

The loss kept Rayo winless in six games as it tumbled down the standings following a fantastic first three months of the season.

Fran García put Rayo ahead in the 52nd minute when his shot took a deflection off a defender and looped into the far corner of the net.

Guido Carrillo headed in Elche's 76th-minute equalizer when he rushed in to finish off an attempt by Pere Milla that hit the crossbar.

Milla set up the winner for the hosts in the 84th, when he led a quick counterattack and threaded a pass behind the backtracking defense for Ezequiel Ponce to score against goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

Elche, which was in the relegation zone at the start of the year, climbed into 13th place after only one loss in its last six games.

Rayo, which had risen as high as fourth place in December, was left in 11th.

Rayo faces leader Real Madrid next round before it plays the return leg of its Copa del Rey semifinals against Real Betis needing to overturn a 2-1 loss to reach the final.

