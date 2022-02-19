National selection trials for women Kabaddi players to begin on February 21
- Country:
- India
The national selection trials for women kabaddi players will begin at various National Centre of Excellence and Non-SAI Centres across the country from February 21, the Sports Authority of India said on Saturday.
The selection trials are open to girls between the age group of 16 to 22 years and details on other selection criteria are available on SAI's website.
While the first set of trials will begin on February 21 at SAI's NRC NCOE-Sonipat, the process will continue at other SAI/Non-SAI Centres in the following weeks.
The NCOEs include Dharamshala (Feb 24-25, Lucknow (Feb 27-28), Trivandrum (Feb 25-26) Mumbai (Feb 28-Mar 1), Kolkata (Mar 5-6) and Guwahati (Mar 8).
STC Chennai (Feb 22-23),STC Hyderabad (Feb 25-26), STC Mastuna Sahib in Punjab (Feb 27-28), Chogan Stadium in Jaipur (Feb 28-Mar 1), SAI Centre in Bengaluru (Feb28-Mar 1), Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi (Mar 3), Patli Putra Stadium in Patna (Mar 2-3), and Manjalpur Sports Complex in Vadodara (Mar 4) are the other centres which will host the trials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ambedkar statue to be installed soon at NTR Garden in Hyderabad
Govt decides to provide 'Z' category security by CRPF to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi: sources.
IIT Hyderabad to set up Suzuki Innovation Centre at its campus
PM Modi to unveil 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad on Saturday to commemorate Sri Ramanujacharya
Hyderabad: AIMIM supporters protest over firing on Owaisi's convoy