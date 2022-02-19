Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 12:58 IST
National selection trials for women Kabaddi players to begin on February 21
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The national selection trials for women kabaddi players will begin at various National Centre of Excellence and Non-SAI Centres across the country from February 21, the Sports Authority of India said on Saturday.

The selection trials are open to girls between the age group of 16 to 22 years and details on other selection criteria are available on SAI's website.

While the first set of trials will begin on February 21 at SAI's NRC NCOE-Sonipat, the process will continue at other SAI/Non-SAI Centres in the following weeks.

The NCOEs include Dharamshala (Feb 24-25, Lucknow (Feb 27-28), Trivandrum (Feb 25-26) Mumbai (Feb 28-Mar 1), Kolkata (Mar 5-6) and Guwahati (Mar 8).

STC Chennai (Feb 22-23),STC Hyderabad (Feb 25-26), STC Mastuna Sahib in Punjab (Feb 27-28), Chogan Stadium in Jaipur (Feb 28-Mar 1), SAI Centre in Bengaluru (Feb28-Mar 1), Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi (Mar 3), Patli Putra Stadium in Patna (Mar 2-3), and Manjalpur Sports Complex in Vadodara (Mar 4) are the other centres which will host the trials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

