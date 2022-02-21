Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after nail-biting shootout

Bruno Henrique himself made it 2-1 for the Rio side with a lovely dinked finish eight minutes later only for Hulk, last year’s Player of the Year in Brazil, to tie the scores again with 15 minutes remaining. That took the match to penalties.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 03:19 IST
Soccer-Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after nail-biting shootout
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Atletico Mineiro won the Brazilian Supercup 8-7 on penalties on Sunday after a nail-biting shootout that involved 24 spot kicks following an enthralling 2-2 draw in regulation time. The match, which took place at a neutral venue in Cuiaba where water breaks were taken because of the searing heat, is usually played between the winners of the Serie A and Copa do Brasil. But as Atletico won both titles in 2021, Flamengo were invited to play as the first division runners up.

Ignacio Fernandez put Atletico ahead after 42 minutes, but Gabriel Barbosa equalised 11 minutes into the second half when he hammered home from close range after Bruno Henrique's header was saved. Bruno Henrique himself made it 2-1 for the Rio side with a lovely dinked finish eight minutes later only for Hulk, last year's Player of the Year in Brazil, to tie the scores again with 15 minutes remaining.

That took the match to penalties. Both sides scored their first five but they struggled to administer the coup de grace in sudden death with Flamengo passing up three chances to win after Atletico missed. Instead, Vitinho saw his shot saved by Everson after Hulk had converted Atletico's 12th kick.

The result was the perfect start to Antonio Mohamed's managerial career in Brazil. The Argentine took over at Atletico in January following the departure of Cuca.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022