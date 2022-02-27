Boxing-IBA considering moving global boxing competition from Russia

Left Menu

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is considering moving its Global Boxing Cup away from Russia, it said on Saturday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It did not say when the meeting would be held. "International Boxing Association (IBA) is considering rescheduling the Global Boxing Cup, which has been planned to be held in June 2022 in Russia," it said in a statement to Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 02:54 IST
The International Boxing Association (IBA) is considering moving its Global Boxing Cup away from Russia, it said on Saturday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Boxing's world governing body, headed by Russian businessman Umar Kremlev and formerly known as AIBA, said any decision would be taken at the next executive board meeting. It did not say when the meeting would be held.

"International Boxing Association (IBA) is considering rescheduling the Global Boxing Cup, which has been planned to be held in June 2022 in Russia," it said in a statement to Reuters. "This will be discussed by the IBA Board of Directors during its next meeting." The team event to be held in several cities with the finals in Moscow has been delayed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many federations, national and international, have moved events from Russia or have refused to compete there, with the International Olympic Committee urging international federations on Friday to either move or cancel events planned in Russia or Belarus. Russian troops entered Ukraine through Belarus when the invasion began on Thursday. Russian forces pressed their advance on Friday as missiles pounded Kyiv, and authorities said they were girding for an assault aimed at overthrowing the government.

