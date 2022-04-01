Left Menu

Chikara strikes double gold

PTI | Jind | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:35 IST
Chikara strikes double gold
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Vivek Chikara humbled Tokyo Paralympic bronze medallist Harvinder Singh as he claimed two gold medals at the 4th Para Senior National archery championships, here.

The recurve archer Chikara won both the Olympic round and the scoring round on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh lad archer had won two gold medals in the 2019 event as well.

''I had trained really hard for this and this will boost my confidence for the upcoming tournaments,'' Chikara said thanking his coach Satyadev Prasad, a former India Olympian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022