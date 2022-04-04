We couldn't prepare spin-friendly tracks: Pakistan head coach Saqlain

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq lauded the Australian batters for their commendable show but at the same time conceded that the hosts were not able to produce spin-friendly tracks, leading to their 0-1 series defeat.

''There was spin in the tests but not like you would find in India or Sri Lanka,'' cthe champion spinner of yesteryears told mediapersons.

''I think in the last 8-10 years, they have improved a lot in playing spin because when I was playing, they couldn't play spin that well and didn't know how to pick up differences for playing with the spin or against it. ''But in this series I thought Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith really batted well against us.'' Saqlain conceded that the Pakistani spinners didn't come up to expectations and would need to work further on their bowling.

''I think they need to do more to add more variations into their bowling. It is not that they bowled badly but to be fair to them the pitches didn't give them that much support but against top batting they need to improve upon their variations. Come up with something different.'' PTI CORR KHS KHS KHS

