Left Menu

Speed skating-Japan's double Olympic champion Takagi retires

The 29-year-old won gold in the inaugural women's mass start competition in Pyeongchang four years ago, as well as a team pursuit gold alongside her sister Miho and Ayano Sato. At the Beijing Winter Games in February, her fall on the last bend in the team pursuit cost Japan the gold medal.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 10:36 IST
Speed skating-Japan's double Olympic champion Takagi retires
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan's double Olympic speed skating champion Nana Takagi announced her retirement from the sport on Tuesday. The 29-year-old won gold in the inaugural women's mass start competition in Pyeongchang four years ago, as well as a team pursuit gold alongside her sister Miho and Ayano Sato.

At the Beijing Winter Games in February, her fall on the last bend in the team pursuit cost Japan the gold medal. She crashed out on the same turn in the semi-finals of the mass start days later. "I've decided to end my career as an athlete," Takagi told a news conference.

"My sister helped me get this far. I was able to take the ice as Nana Takagi and not as Miho's older sister in the end, and that (sense of personal fulfilment) is why I decided to retire." Takagi also won three team pursuit titles at the World Single Distance Championships in 2015, 2019 and 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022