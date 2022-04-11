Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: PENALTY BLUNDER

In-form Moussa Diaby is Bayer Leverkusen's top scorer with 12 goals and nine assists this season but the France international will long remember his failed penalty in their goalless draw against VfL Bochum. Diaby's spot kick was disallowed after he slipped when trying to kick the ball, which then flew into the goal after it first bounced off his standing leg. The refereed spotted the accidental second touch and the penalty did not count.

EUROPEAN HOPES Cologne could turn out to be the team of the season after narrowly avoiding relegation in the previous campaign.

Steffen Baumgart's team claimed a 3-2 victory over Mainz 05 after coming from two goals down to move up to 43 points in eighth place, just one behind sixth-placed Hoffenheim and a spot in the Europa Conference League, with five games remaining. TEDESCO TOUCH

RB Leipzig's season looked all but derailed by December with last season's runners-up hovering in the lower half of the table and coach Domenico Tedesco brought in to replace Jesse Marsch. Yet Leipzig, who beat Hoffenheim 3-0 on Sunday, have won 10 of their 15 league games under Tedesco and his trademark attacking style of play, having lost just two, to move up from 11th place to fourth and within a point of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

