Former Cricket Australia chairman Alan Crompton dies at 81

The former Cricket Australia chairman Alan Crompton has died. As per ESPNCricinfo, the former Cricket Australia chairman and long-time Alan Crompton has passed away at the age of 81.

Crompton served as the chairman of Cricket Australia (formerly Australian Cricket Board) from 1992 to 1995. Crompton had attained the position after a long stint in Sydney grade cricket and then a decade-long stint in cricket administration. He also served as chairman of Cricket New South Wales and as a delegate to CA before rising to the chairmanship. As a board member, he was also a team manager for Australia Test teams on three overseas tours. He was honoured with the Order of Australia medal for his services to cricket and also a life membership of Cricket NSW and Sydney University cricket club.

Current CA chairman Lachlan Henderson paid a tribute to Crompton. "Everyone at Cricket Australia who worked with Alan and all those who have benefitted from his service to cricket will be deeply saddened by his passing," Henderson said. "The energy, enthusiasm and expertise Alan brought to cricket in New South Wales and Australia for more than 60 years was remarkable and he leaves an outstanding legacy at all levels of the game. Our thoughts and sympathy are with Alan's wife Gabby, his family and all those across the cricket world fortunate to have experienced his friendship and guidance," said Henderson in a statement. (ANI)

