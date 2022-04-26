Left Menu

Tennis-Valencia picked as fourth host city for Davis Cup Finals group stage

Valencia has been selected as the fourth host city for September's group stage of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation said on Tuesday, joining Bologna, Glasgow and Hamburg.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 14:46 IST
Tennis-Valencia picked as fourth host city for Davis Cup Finals group stage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Valencia has been selected as the fourth host city for September's group stage of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation said on Tuesday, joining Bologna, Glasgow, and Hamburg. Malaga was previously chosen as one of the four hosts for the men's team competition from Sept. 14-18 but was later named host of the knockout rounds for the 2022 and 2023 Finals.

"Valencia was selected by the Davis Cup Committee and ITF Board after careful review of all bids received," the world governing body said in a statement. The Finals will have 16 nations competing in four groups across Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg, and Valencia -- the third-largest city in Spain after Madrid and Barcelona -- with each staging one group of four teams.

The top eight teams will then advance to the knockout stage, which will serve as the season-ending event on the men's tennis calendar and will be held from Nov. 21-27 in Malaga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022