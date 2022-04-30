Left Menu

Olympics-Chesterman elected Australian Olympic Committee president

Ian Chesterman was elected president of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) at the governing body's annual general meeting on Saturday, replacing long-serving boss John Coates.

Ian Chesterman was elected president of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) at the governing body's annual general meeting on Saturday, replacing long-serving boss John Coates. Chesterman, the AOC's current vice president, who has been chef de mission of the Australian team at multiple Olympics, will take the AOC into a new era, as Coates bows out after 32 years in the role.

Chesterman defeated rival candidate Mark Stockwell by winning 67 out of 93 votes from delegates at the annual session in Sydney on Saturday. "It really is my great honour to be able to continue to service the Olympic movement ... and our athletes," Chesterman said. "We have such a bright future in Olympic sports, we have to make sure we get out there every day to make a difference for our athletes."

