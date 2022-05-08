Left Menu

Horse racing-Rich Strike storms to victory at the Kentucky Derby

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 04:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 04:57 IST
Long-shot Rich Strike stormed to victory at the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the race.

The colt, which went off at 80-1 odds, pulled into the lead down the stretch and crossed the finish line ahead of Messier, who was second, and favorite Epicenter, who was third. Rich Strike only entered into the 20-horse race when Ethereal Road was scratched on Friday morning.

The horse will now look to win the sport's Triple Crown when he competes at Preakness Stakes on May 21. This year's Run for the Roses was notable for the absence of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, whose horses have won the Kentucky Derby six times.

Baffert was suspended after last year's winner, Medina Spirit, failed a post-Derby drug test and was stripped of the title. Baffert trained Medina Spirit and has denied any wrongdoing.

