Left Menu

Tennis-Berrettini withdraws from French Open

"My hand is feeling great and I am working hard to build up my match fitness. "My team and I have made the decision that going straight back into 5 set matches on clay at Roland Garros would not be sensible, therefore I will delay my comeback to compete in the full grass season." Berrettini, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January, made the quarters in Paris last year before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. The Grand Slam event in the French capital will be held from May 22-June 5.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2022 03:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 02:49 IST
Tennis-Berrettini withdraws from French Open
Matteo Berrettini Image Credit: ANI

Matteo Berrettini will not compete at the French Open later this month as he continues his recovery from a hand injury, the Italian said on Saturday. The world number eight has missed the Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome following surgery in March.

"Following a very positive update from my medical team, I am now back on-court training at a high level," Berrettini wrote on Instagram. "My hand is feeling great and I am working hard to build up my match fitness.

"My team and I have made the decision that going straight back into 5 set matches on clay at Roland Garros would not be sensible, therefore I will delay my comeback to compete in the full grass season." Berrettini, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January, made the quarters in Paris last year before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

The Grand Slam event in the French capital will be held from May 22-June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory protein patterns may provide long COVID clues; Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center and more

Science News Roundup: Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory prote...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022