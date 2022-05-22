French Open 2022: Thiem suffers first round exit; Dimitrov cruises into R2

Dominic Thiem of Austria suffered a first-round exit in French Open 2022 on Sunday after defeat against Bolivian Hugo Dellien at Court Simonne-Mathieu in Paris. Dellien claimed a smooth 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over two-time Roland-Garros finalist Dominic Thiem. The Austrian was searching for the first victory in over 12 months but was denied by Dellien.

Bolivian broke Thiem four times in an impressive two-hour, one-minute victory, capitalising on a below-par performance from the former World No. 3 to advance to the second round at the clay-court Grand Slam for the second time. Dellien advance into the next round and will face either Portuguese qualifier Nuno Borges or 21st seed Karen Khachanov.

On the other hand, World No.20 Grigor Dimitrov eased past America's Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 in a match that lasted for just one hour and 34 minutes. (ANI)

