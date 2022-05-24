Left Menu

Chessable Masters 2022: India's Praggnanandhaa beats China's Wei Yi, enters semi-finals

India's 16-year-old Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated China's Wei Yi in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:51 IST
Chess player R Praggnanandhaa (Photo/ Chess.com India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India's 16-year-old Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated China's Wei Yi in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament. Praggnanandhaa made a great start as he snatched the lead in the first two games. The Chinese star made a small comeback after winning the third game but the fourth clash ended in a draw and the Indian GM claimed a win by 2.5-1.5.

Earlier, the Indian Grandmaster had defeated World Champion Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament. It was Praggnanandhaa's second victory over Carlsen in just three months. Praggnanandhaa will now be going up against Anish Giri of the Netherlands in the semi-final clash of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament. (ANI)

