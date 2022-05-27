HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (times GMT): 1552 NADAL SEES OFF VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

Spaniard Rafa Nadal kept alive his quest for a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Nadal will take on Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who claimed a hard-fought 7-6(3) 7-6(2) 7-5 win over Serbian Filip Krajinovic in three hours.

1507 DJOKOVIC CRUISES PAST BEDENE World number one Novak Djokovic breezed into the last 16 with a dominant 6-3 6-3 6-2 win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in just under one hour 45 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Djokovic, the reigning champion, remains on course to win a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam title and will face Diego Schwartzman for a place in the quarter-finals. READ MORE:

Elastic man Medvedev through to French Open third round 1331 GAUFF BEATS KANEPI

American 18-year-old Coco Gauff, the youngest player in the women's draw, reached the fourth round with a 6-3 6-4 win over 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi, who is the oldest women's player in Paris. Gauff will next face Belgian 31st seed Elise Mertens.

1324 KERBER KNOCKED OUT BY SASNOVICH Angelique Kerber's quest of completing a career Grand Slam came to an end after the 21st seed was knocked out of Paris, losing 6-4 7-6(5) to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the third round.

Sasnovich will be heading to the fourth round at the clay court major for the first time. 1258 FERNANDEZ OUSTS BENCIC

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez, a U.S. Open finalist last year, battled past Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 7-5 3-6 7-5 to advance to the last 16 in Paris for the first time and set up a meeting with American Amanda Anisimova. 1130 ANISIMOVA RECEIVES WALKOVER

Amanda Anisimova booked her place in the fourth round after opponent Karolina Muchova retired at 6-7(7) 6-2 3-0 in the third set following an ankle injury. 1128 SCHWARTZMAN EASES PAST DIMITROV

Argentine 15th seed Diego Schwartzman ripped a spectacular backhand winner to wrap up a 6-3 6-1 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov, who racked up a staggering 59 unforced errors, to reach the last 16 in Paris for the third straight year. (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal, Hritika Sharma and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

