Soccer-Renard signs contract extension with Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2022 06:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 06:50 IST
Soccer-Renard signs contract extension with Saudi Arabia

Herve Renard has signed a contract extension to remain as Saudi Arabia national team coach until 2027, the country's football federation announced on Friday. The 53-year-old Frenchman was at the helm as Saudi Arabia qualified for November's World Cup finals in Qatar, where they are due to face Argentina, Mexico and Poland.

"We achieved our first target, let's work together for the rest," Renard said in a video posted on the Saudi federation's social media. "I'm here to stay."

