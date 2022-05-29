Left Menu

Tennis-Ruud battles past Sonego into last 16 at French Open

But Ruud calmly weathered the storm and was the stronger player as he finished off in style. He will face 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the last 16.

Norway's Casper Ruud battled back to beat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego to take his place in the fourth round of the French Open for the first time on Saturday. Things looked bad for the eighth seed when a fired-up Sonego won the third set 6-1 to move to within a set of progressing, but Ruud took control to win 6-2 6-7(3) 1-6 6-4 6-3.

Sonego threw the kitchen sink at Ruud as he hit back from losing the first set and ended up with 62 winners to Ruud's 39 in the three-and-a-half-hour duel. But Ruud calmly weathered the storm and was the stronger player as he finished off in style.

He will face 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the last 16.

