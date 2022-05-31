Left Menu

Soccer-French sports minister commissions report on trouble at Champions League final

France's sports minister has commissioned a report to look into the trouble at last weekend's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, the ministry said in a statement on Monday. The report will also outline lessons to take forward for the management of future large sports events.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 02:05 IST
Soccer-French sports minister commissions report on trouble at Champions League final
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France's sports minister has commissioned a report to look into the trouble at last weekend's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, the ministry said in a statement on Monday. Saturday's match was delayed by more than 35 minutes after police tried to hold back people attempting to force their way into the national stadium without tickets. Some fans, including children, were tear-gassed by French police.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has asked Michael Cadot, the inter-ministerial delegate for large sports events, to produce the report within 10 days. The report will also outline lessons to take forward for the management of future large sports events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022