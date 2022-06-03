Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Despite record U.S. Women's Open purse, parity with men unlikely any time soon

U.S. Golf Association (USGA) CEO Mike Whan takes pride that his organisation is offering a record $10 million purse at this week's U.S. Women's Open but says the prospect of prize money parity with the men's Open is not likely any time soon. The USGA has nearly doubled the purse for the Women's Open in one fell swoop from last year without taking anything from the budget of money-losing areas the administrative body is responsible for, Whan told Reuters on Thursday.

Tennis-It's rock 'n' roll for marauding Swiatek in Paris

Iga Swiatek is considered one of the most soft-spoken and humble players on the women's circuit but when the 21-year-old prepares for a match, electric guitars, drums and hard rock take over. Poland's world number one crushed Daria Kasatkina on Thursday to stretch her winning run to 34 matches and breeze into Saturday's final, having arrived at Roland Garros as the overwhelming favourite to win a second French Open title.

Tennis-Nadal has another mountain to climb against Zverev

After the high of beating arch-rival Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal heads into his French Open semi-final against Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday aiming to keep alive his bid for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title The Spaniard's biggest hurdle in his quest for a record 14th title at Roland Garros was defending champion Djokovic but Nadal overcame the world number one in a vintage quarter-final.

Tennis-Gauff appeals for end to gun violence, French Open final is no stress

American teenager Coco Gauff appealed for an end to gun violence in the United States on Thursday after she beat Italian Martina Trevisan to reach the French Open final. In a message written on an on-court camera at the end of the match, the 18-year-old wrote "Peace End Gun Violence" followed by a heart.

Golf-Matsuyama disqualified from Memorial for marking on club

Former champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio midway through his first round on Thursday due to an illegal marking on one of his clubs.

Matsuyama, who earned the first of his eight PGA Tour wins at the 2014 Memorial Tournament, was disqualified from the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event after painted lines were discovered on the face of his three wood.

Chess-Putin gives award to grandmaster banned for backing Ukraine invasion

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday granted Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin a state award after he was suspended by the discipline's international governing body for publicly supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Putin granted the 32-year-old a medal of the order "For Merit to the Fatherland", a distinction awarded to Russians who have made outstanding achievements in their fields, according to an official portal for legal information.

Soccer-Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League

Portugal striker Ricardo Horta grabbed a late equaliser to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Spain in their Nations League opener at Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday. Alvaro Morata had given Spain the lead but Horta's goal ensured the great rivals drew for the fourth time in a row. Portugal have not won a competitive game against Spain since 2004 and have never beaten them on Spanish soil.

LeBron James reaches billionaire status

LeBron James has added another title to his collection: billionaire. On Thursday, Forbes estimated the Los Angeles Lakers star's net worth at $1 billion. He is the first active NBA player to reach the status.

Tennis-It would be cool to meet Queen Elizabeth, says Gauff

American teenager Coco Gauff could soon become tennis royalty if she beats world number one Iga Swiatek in Saturday's French Open final but the 18-year-old is eager to meet the real deal -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Elizabeth on Thursday waved to cheering crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace as Britain kicked off four days of pomp, parties and parades to celebrate her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

Serie A seeks Abu Dhabi deals on TV rights, Italian Super Cup - sources

Italy's top soccer league Serie A is in talks over a broadcast deal with state-backed Abu Dhabi Media and on a separate agreement to host its Super Cup in the emirate, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. Home to AC Milan, Juventus and other top clubs, Serie A is looking at ways to catch up with major European leagues such as England's Premier League and Spain's La Liga which it lags in terms of revenue from markets abroad.

