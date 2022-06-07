Sports News Roundup: Mets' Eduardo Escobar hits for cycle, drives in six; Blatter and Platini face Swiss corruption trial amd more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Louisiana bans transgender girls from girls' sports teams

Louisiana has banned transgender girls from joining girls' sports teams, the latest in a string of similar bans in U.S. states with conservative Republican-controlled legislatures. The bill binds schools and colleges in the state and was approved by the Republican-controlled state legislature last month with enough support to override any veto from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who opposed the legislation.

MLB roundup: Mets' Eduardo Escobar hits for cycle, drives in six

Eduardo Escobar drove in six runs while hitting for the cycle and Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings as the New York Mets routed the host San Diego Padres 11-5 on Monday night. Escobar finished 4-for-5. His single, homer and triple drove in two runs apiece. Escobar logged the 11th cycle in Mets history but the first since Scott Hairston accomplished the feat in 2012. The third baseman capped a three-run Mets first with a two-run single against Padres starter Blake Snell (0-3).

Soccer-Blatter and Platini face Swiss corruption trial

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA President Michel Platini are due to appear in a Swiss court on Wednesday facing corruption charges which triggered their downfall from the summit of global football. Swiss prosecutors accuse the pair, once among the game's most powerful figures, of unlawfully arranging a payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.08 million) in 2011 from FIFA to Platini.

Tennis-Raducanu 'has no idea' if she will play at Wimbledon after injury

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has no idea if she would be fit to play at Wimbledon, the 19-year-old said after a "freak injury" forced her to retire from her opening match at the WTA 250 event in Nottingham on Tuesday. Britain's Raducanu retired when she was a break down at 4-3 in the opening set against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, nearly half an hour into the match after she suffered what appeared to be a side strain.

Soccer-No drastic changes for Belgium after heavy Dutch defeat

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez will not implement drastic changes to his side for Wednesday's Nations League game against Poland, even after his side were handed a 4-1 thumping by the Netherlands last Friday. It was the first home defeat in almost six years for the Belgians, ranked second by FIFA and one of the fancied teams for the World Cup later this year.

Tennis-I would probably not have played any other Grand Slam with my injury, says Nadal after French win

Rafael Nadal would probably not have played any Grand Slam other than the French Open with the chronic foot injury that needed numbing injections in Paris, the 14-time Roland Garros champion said on Monday. The Spaniard's record-extending triumph on the Paris clay earned him an all-time best 22nd men's singles major with a 6-3 6-3 6-0 crushing of Norway's Casper Ruud and put him two titles clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Golf-McDowell says LIV Invitational polarising, but proud to be on board

Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell conceded on Tuesday the contentious Saudi-backed LIV Invitational Series was 'polarising' but was proud to be part of the new event. The controversial eight-event breakaway series starts just north of London on Thursday with 48 players competing for an eye-watering $25 million prize pot.

Golf-Woods to skip U.S. Open, still plans to play British Open

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he has decided to withdraw from next week's U.S. Open outside Boston, citing a need for more time to get his body ready for major championship golf but still plans to play the British Open at St. Andrews in July. Woods returned to competition at the Masters in April, 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, then played in last month's PGA Championship where he withdrew in pain after posting a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.

Golf-Johnson resigns from PGA Tour to play in LIV Invitational Series

American two-time major champion Dustin Johnson said on Tuesday he had resigned from the PGA Tour to compete in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational that kicks off this week. By doing so, Johnson has likely made himself ineligible for the American Ryder Cup team and could potentially jeopardise his chances of playing in golf's majors.

Figure skating-ISU to raise minimum age for senior competitions to 17

The International Skating Union (ISU) voted to gradually raise the minimum competition age for senior figure skating competitions from 15 to 17 after a passionate debate at their congress on Tuesday. The decision came after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance while at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, when she was 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)