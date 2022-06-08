Maharashtra Open Chess: Amonatov wins title

Top-seed Farrukh Amonatov of Tajikistan pipped India's Arjun Kalyan and Belarusian Aleksej Aleksandrov to the post to clinch the inaugural Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster chess tournament here on Wednesday.

Amonatov finished equal on 8.5 points from 11 rounds with Aleksandrov and Kalyan but won the top prize on the basis of a better tie-break score. Amonatov and Aleksandrov settled for a draw in the final round game. Aleksandrov took the second place while Kalyan finished third. Indian Grandmaster Kalyan, overnight on 7.5 points, defeated GM Alexei Federov in the last round to catch up with the leaders but missed out on the title owing to an inferior tie-break score. Another Indian GM Deep Sengupta finished fourth with a tally of eight points while compatriot L R Srihari, with the same number of points, settled for sixth place. Two other Indians, M R Venkatesh and Neelesh Saha secured 7.5 points each to end ninth and 10th respectively.

