Left Menu

Coco Gauff fends off former World No. 1 Pliskova to reach Berlin semifinals

The 18-year-old American, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the Roland Garros earlier this month, registered a 7-5, 6-4 win over fourth seed Pliskova in just one hour and 37 minutes.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 22:44 IST
Coco Gauff fends off former World No. 1 Pliskova to reach Berlin semifinals
Coco Gauff (Photo: Twitter/Roland Garros). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

No.7 seed Coco Gauff won the first tour-level grass-court quarterfinal of her career, defeating No.4 seed Karolina Pliskova at the bett1open on Friday. The 18-year-old American, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the Roland Garros earlier this month, registered a 7-5, 6-4 win over fourth seed Pliskova in just one hour and 37 minutes.

Pliskova started better than Gauff in this one taking an early 2-0 lead. But Gauff used excellent serves and elegant slices to ward off those two, as well as two more, before holding for 5-5 after a difficult 15-minute game. Czech Pliskova started the second set with a 2-0 lead, but Gauff quickly pulled back on serving with a passing winner. Another lengthy game at 4-4 went Gauff's way, as she flipped her fourth break point of that game to gain a chance to serve out the win. The 18-year-old American took that chance with confidence, hitting her fifth ace of the day to polish off the match.

Earlier, second seed Maria Sakkari also advanced to her first grass-court semi-final after beating Daria Kasatkina for a 6-0, 6-3 victory in just 72 minutes. Sakkari will next face Belinda Bencic, who defeated Veronika Kudermetova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in their hard-fought tie, which lasted just over two hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022