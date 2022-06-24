Golf-Europe's DP World Tour sanctions members for taking part in LIV Golf event
Europe's DP World Tour on Friday banned players who took part in Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf's inaugural event earlier this month from three upcoming tournaments and also fined them 100,000 pounds ($122,790.00) each.
"Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members," DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said in a statement https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/news/articles/detail/dp-world-tour-confirms-member-sanctions.
($1 = 0.8144 pounds)
