Serie A 2022-23 season fixtures revealed, Milan to start title defence against Udinese

The full Serie A fixture list has been released for the 2022-23 season, with the opening on August 13 and closing on June 4. The schedule has a large gap from November 13 to January 4 to make way for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The campaign kicks off on the weekend of August 13 and defending champions AC Milan will have a rough start, hosting Udinese before immediately visiting their old foes Atalanta. Week 5 is the first major match week of the season including Milan-Inter, Lazio-Napoli, Fiorentina-Juventus and Udinese-Roma. The final round has Milan at home to Hellas Verona, while Inter visit Torino, Juventus are in Udine and Roma welcome Spezia.

Inter now know they will begin the 2022/23 Serie A season on the weekend of August 13-14 with a trip to the south of Italy to face last year's Serie B champions Lecce. Head coach Simone Inzaghi had this to say after Friday's announcement of the fixture list: "We'll be starting the season against a newly promoted side," the coach commented. "It's an interesting one and we're going to have to be fully focused."

"There are no easy games in Italy and we'll be playing two matches every week. We must make sure we prepare properly ahead of the campaign and go into every game with the same determination and desire to do well." Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo shared his thoughts on the fixture list for the coming Serie A campaign after it was announced on Friday.

"This year we have the World Cup right in the middle of the season," the coach began. "That's the only difference with previous seasons - albeit a big difference. In any case, it's not a problem: we'll adjust accordingly and carry on training so that we don't lose match fitness. We'll need to organise a top-level match for every weekend during the international break. We'll make sure we're ready for whatever the season throws at us." Sampdoria's first game at the Stadio Ferraris is against Atalanta while their first home fixture in the second half of the season is against Juventus, but Giampaolo appeared unfazed by the quality of the opposition.

"Worst case scenario, we'll take four points... Seriously though, home advantage has become less of a factor in recent years but we'll give it our best shot." Unlike in previous seasons, this year's dates and kick-off times will be announced well in advance - a move the Blucerchiati boss applauded.

"Knowing beforehand exactly when you're going to be playing is definitely better, both in terms of preparing the players for the game and for logistical reasons." (ANI)

